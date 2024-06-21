Uncertainty over assistance under Rythu Bharosa for current season continues

State government constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee to seek suggestions from all stakeholders and submit its report before July 15.

Published Date - 21 June 2024

Hyderabad: The uncertainty over financial assistance for farmers under Rythu Bharosa for the current season continues as the State government constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee to seek suggestions from all stakeholders and submit its report before July 15.

The Committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be the members.

The Committee would seek suggestions from farmers associations, farm labourers associations, political parties and all stakeholders for preparing the guidelines for extending Rythu Bharosa.

After submission of report, the same would be presented in the Assembly during the budget session. The members’ opinions would be sought over the extension of assistance under Rythu Bharosa as there were complaints about assistance being given to landlords and for hillocks and roads as well, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said here on Friday.

The State Cabinet meeting held here at BR Ambedkar Secretariat and the ministers discussed the farm loan waiver as well.

Briefing the media persons after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said it was decided to waive farm loans secured by farmers between December 12, 2018 and December 9, 2023. The farm loan waiver upto Rs. 2 lakh ceiling would require Rs.31,000 crores, he said.

The past government during its 10 year tenure had waived farm loans twice, totalling Rs.28,000 crore. In the first term, March 31, 2014 was set as cutoff date and Rs.16,000 crore was deposited into farmers bank accounts. In the second term, December 11, 2018 was set as cutoff date and Rs.12,000 crore was deposited into the farmers bank accounts, he explained.

Unlike the past government, which waived farm loans in installments and prolonged periods, the Congress government would waive in single installment. A government order would be issued shortly listing out the eligibility details for loan waiver, the Chief Minister said.

“The past government never fulfilled the promises made to farmers in 10 years rule. The Congress government is fulfilling the promise within eight months,” Revanth Reddy stressed.

On revenue mobilization for farm loan waiver, the Chief Minister said the task was entrusted to Deputy Chief Minister and he would arrange the required funds. The State government would waive off the farm loans and let there not be any doubts in this regard, he assured.

Taking objection over speculative reports being published in a section of media over diverse issues, the Chief Minister said media persons were free to approach IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for any clarifications and official information from the government’s end.