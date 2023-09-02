FIR on YSR: Sharmila struggles to explain Congress friendship

YSRTP founder YS Sharmila’s soft stance on the Congress and her cosying up to the grand old party has triggered fierce criticism from her own party and also from several fans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder YS Sharmila’s soft stance on the Congress and her cosying up to the grand old party has triggered fierce criticism from her own party and also from several fans and followers of her father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Many are pointing out that Sharmila was preparing to merge her party with the party that was in power and allegedly instrumental in getting Rajasekhara Reddy’s name included in the FIR filed by the CBI in the disproportionate assets case against his son YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Many shared old video clips of Sharmila abusing the Congress for betraying her father and stating that he would have spit on the party were widely shared on social media.

With all this coming in the wake of her recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sharmila was seen trying some damage control by trying to divert the blame away from Sonia Gandhi and the Congress. Speaking to media persons after paying homage at her father’s statue here on Saturday, Sharmila said her father’s name was not “purposefully” included in the FIR. Recalling her meeting with Sonia Gandhi, she said the inclusion of the former Chief Minister’s name in the FIR did not happen at the behest of Gandhi.

“This was what Sonia Gandhi told me. Gandhi’s family still loves my father and I have respect for them and that is why I went for talks with them. It’s been 14 years since my father’s death. Every human should have mercy in their hearts, forgive and move forward,” Sharmila said.

Regarding the YSRTP’s merger with the Congress, she said a decision would be taken based on the opinion from the party leaders. She also admitted that questions were being posed by her own people over the merger plans and many had even opposed the move. “I will stand strong and will see that those who worked with me all these days also stand tall,” she added.

