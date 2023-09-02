No double engine government providing 2BHK houses to poor: Harish Rao

Addressing 2BHK house beneficiaries after presenting pattas to them at the Kolluru-1 2BHK Colony in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Minister said Telangana was the only State building respectable double-bedroom houses for the homeless in the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said no double-engine BJP-ruled government in the country was giving double-bedroom houses to the poor. In fact, the double-engine governments were in trouble because they did nothing for the people, he said, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had declared promises worth crores of rupees, but had done little for the people during the last nine years.

Addressing 2BHK house beneficiaries after presenting pattas to them at the Kolluru-1 2BHK Colony in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Minister said Telangana was the only State building respectable double-bedroom houses for the homeless in the country. No BJP-ruled States including Gujarat, Maharashtra or any other State in India were building such houses. Stating that the Telangana government had built the largest 2BHK colony in Asia at Kolluru, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had provided 2BHK flats to the poor in one of the costliest areas in the State, with each of the flats to cost between Rs.60 lakh to Rs.70 lakh in the market.

Following a request from MLAs, Rao said the State government would build a hospital, besides granting an Anganwadi Centre, ration shops and other facilities. On the request of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, Harish Rao said he would ask the TSRTC to operate regular buses from the 2BHK Colony to Secunderabad, Nampally and other important places in Hyderabad.

Also pointing out that the State government respected all religions equally, Harish Rao said the government would build a temple, a mosque and a church in the 2BHK colony on the lines of the what was done in the Secretariat. The 2BHK houses were allotted with transparency without giving any scope for corruption, he said, adding that the government was constructing one lakh 2BHK houses spending Rs.9,000 crore in and around Hyderabad.

As many as 30,000 2BHK houses were built in different places in Patancheru constituency at Kolluru-1, Kolluru-2, Kardhanuru, Ameenpur and other places. Of these, 3,600 were allotted on Saturday. 500 beneficiaries from each of the seven constituencies in the GHMC limits were given the houses, with the beneficiaries being from Patancheru, Serlingampally, Khairatabad, Nampally, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, and Karwan Constituencies.

Harish Rao distributed the pattas at Kolluru-1, while Minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy distributed pattas at Kardhanuru.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MP Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector A Sharath, MLAs of Khirathabad, Nampally, Karawan, Serlingampally, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal and others were present.