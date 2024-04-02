FIR registered against Raghunandan Rao for objectionable comments on Harish Rao

When Raghunandan Rao made objectionable comments against Former Minister T Harish Rao, Chintha Prabhakar filed the complaint on March 27.
Sangareddy: The Sangareddy Town Police registered an FIR against BJP Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao following a complaint from BRS Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar.
The Town Police registered the FIR on Tuesday.
Earlier, Prabhakar had also complained to the Election Commission on the objectionable comments made by Raghunandan Rao.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj had ordered Sangareddy Collector and District Election Officer Valluru Kranthi to examine the complaint and sought a report.