CS Santhi Kumari calls for strict implementation of MCC in State

Issues pertaining to law and order situation, setting up of check posts and daily seizure reports etc were discussed during the meeting.

1 April 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday directed the officials to enforce the model code of conduct strictly for ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials and reviewed the implementation of the model code of conduct. Issues pertaining to law and order situation, setting up of check posts and daily seizure reports etc were discussed during the meeting.

Officials were directed to intensify surveillance at Shamshabad and Begumpet airports, besides notifying dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighboring States as per the Election Commission guidelines.

“Forest department officials should identify clandestine routes in forests that are used by smugglers and increase surveillance,” Santhi Kumari said.

DGP Ravi Gupta informed that interstate meetings with all the neighbouring States were held and 85 border check posts have been set up by Telangana.

Integrated check posts, flying squads and static surveillance teams have stepped up vigil, resulting in seizure of around Rs. 35 crores during this last fortnight after the model code of conduct came into force.

Commissioner Commercial Taxes Commissioner T K Sridevi briefed about the increased vigilance by the department at the integrated border check posts.

About Rs. 5.19 crores were seized after the announcement of model code of conduct.

The department has also mapped commodities that regularly transported in and out of the State which has helped the department to nab habitual offenders.

Surveillance has also been increased on manufacturing and trading godowns, she said.