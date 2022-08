| Fire Breaks Out At Pharmaceutical Company In Andhra Pradeshs Anakapalle

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 8 August 22

Anakapalle: At least two people were injured in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, Anakapalli on Monday.

The fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.