Street dog adoption initiated by GHMC a big hit

The street dog adoption concept initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to check the street dog menace in the city, has been receiving a good response from the citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: The street dog adoption concept initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to check the street dog menace in the city, has been receiving a good response from the citizens.

The Mayor, G. Vijaya Laxmi in a statement issued here on Sunday said residents have been positively responding to the initiative and coming forward to adopt the street canine in big numbers. “The response is good across all the GHMC circles,” she said.

As part of this, Joint Commissioner, Uma Prakash participated in a programme and handed over street dogs to those who came forward for adoption in Malkajgiri cirlce of Secunderabad zone. The sanitation workers of the civic body also participated in the programme. At a similar program held in the old city, Charminar zonal commisioner, Samrat Ashok, Joint Commissioner, A Sailaja and others participated.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has taken up a drive to stop throwing away of waste at non-vegetarian stores to prevent the street dogs flocking around. The Mayor said notices were issues to some meat stall owners at Yakuthpura, Talabkatta and other places.