GHMC’s EVDM penalises Minister T Srinivas Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:20 AM, Tue - 4 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) penalised Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav for raising unauthorised advertisement element at Tank Bund Road.

A penalty of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the Minister.

Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 penalty was also imposed on Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav for raising unauthorised advertisement element at Narayanguda.

The issues was brought to the notice of EVDM’s central enforcement cell through Twitter following which the penalty was imposed.