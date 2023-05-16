Four killed, 2 injured after lorry hits DCM at Adibatla

According to the police, the victims were boarding a DCM on the Turkayamjal road in Adibatla when a speeding lorry loaded with cement rammed into the DCM from behind.

By Mitu David Published Date - 09:35 AM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed and two injured when a lorry rammed into a DCM at Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday morning.

The four persons who were reportedly daily wagers sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary. The injured are shifted to hospital.

A case is registered.