TLMAL achieves milestone: 200th C-130J Super Hercules Empennage delivered

TLMAL exemplifies the Make in India initiative and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the United States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, (TLMAL), a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics established in Adibatla, Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage.

An empennage is the tail structure located at the rear of an aircraft. Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilizers along with leading edges and tip assemblies.

“The C-130J is known as the world’s workhorse not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including TLMAL,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin.

TLMAL empennages are included in C-130Js operated by seven nations, including India. They support critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, commercial cargo transport, medevac, and humanitarian response missions.