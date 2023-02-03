Fire breaks out in old furniture shops in Warangal

Since these shops sell the old furniture like window frames, door frames and other house furniture, locals feared that the fire might spread to residences. Fire officials suspect that a short-circuit might have caused the accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:22 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Warangal: Nearly eight shops including six furniture shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the wee of Friday near the under bridge of the Battala Bazar. Alerted by the locals, the fire personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control after four hours.

Since these shops sell the old furniture like window frames, door frames and other house furniture, locals feared that the fire might spread to residences. Fire officials suspect that a short-circuit might have caused the accident.

Officials are not sure of the loss caused by the fire since the owners of the old furniture shops are being run unauthorized. An iron shop and a fertilizer shop were also gutted in the accident. Locals are demanding that the GWMC must see that such shops would not be set up in the middle of the residential area.