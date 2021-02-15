Fire breaks out in private firm in Hyderabad

Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire, which broke out when there were people inside the building. The staff who noticed fire and smoke in the office located on the third floor of the multi-storied building immediately alerted the police

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a private firm in a multi-storied building on the Himayathnagar main road in Hyderguda here on Monday evening. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire, which broke out when there were people inside the building. The staff who noticed fire and smoke in the office located on the third floor of the multi-storied building immediately alerted the police and the fire department.

A fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire immediately. The incident led to a traffic snarl in the area for some time. The Narayanaguda police are investigating.

