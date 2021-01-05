Fire breaks out in television repair shop in Kukatpally

Local residents noticed the fire and thick smoke emerging from the premises, which is surrounded by residential colonies.

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a TV repair shop in Kukatpally here on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported but electronics and other furniture were damaged in the fire. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

Local residents noticed the fire and thick smoke emerging from the premises, which is surrounded by residential colonies. They alerted the fire department and Kukatpally police immediately and two fire engines rushed to the spot and put the fire out.

Officials said the cost of the property damaged was yet to be estimated.

