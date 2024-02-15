Verbal duel continues in Telangana Assembly

Tempers continued to run high for the second day between the ruling and opposition members over different issues during the debate on the Vote on Account budget in the Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 10:27 PM

BRS senior leader Kadiyam Srihari speaking in the Telangana Assembly.

Hyderabad: Tempers continued to run high for the second day between the ruling and opposition members over different issues during the debate on the Vote on Account budget in the Assembly on Thursday.

BRS senior leader Kadiyam Srihari questioned Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka about the inadequate budgetary allocations for implementation of the six guarantees. Intervening, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Congress government was committed in fulfilling the promises made to the people.

“Former Minister T Harish Rao’s comments that if he was to become the Chief Minister, reflects how frustrated the BRS leaders are. The BRS Nalgonda meeting was a flop and even God cannot rescue the party,” Venkat Reddy said, following which Speaker G Prasad Kumar urged the Minister to refrain such remarks even as BRS members raised objections.

When Srihari was offered the mike to speak, he said the Minister’s remarks had revealed who was frustrated. “Will Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy permit such language?” he asked.

“I and Revanth Reddy come from the same political school. As a senior student, I want Revanth to continue as the Chief Minister but be cautious of your leaders. You don’t have to worry about BRS leaders,” Srihari said.

Later in the day in another context, CPI Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao also said anything could happen in the future.

“Let us give the Congress a year to govern us and deliver its promises. Who knows I might also join you (opposition), if it fails,” Sambasiva Rao told BRS members during clarifications on the budget.