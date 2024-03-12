HMDA shifts base to Paigah Palace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will soon be moving all its offices to the 19th-century Paigah Palace in a bid to have officers from multiple corporations work under the same roof.

HMDA is currently operating from three offices – the head office at Swarnajayanthi Complex in Ameerpet, the HGCL office at Nanakramguda, and the Buddha Purnima Project from an office near Tank Bund. This has been causing issues for the officials who have to travel several kilometers for meetings, especially with the Nanakramguda office being away from the city center.

After assessing the situation, the government permitted HMDA to occupy the palace which has three buildings and would easily accommodate all the departments.