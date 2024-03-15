Hyderabad: Drug kingpin Neetu Bai amassed properties worth Rs 4 crore

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) police found the family of Neetu Bai, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of drug peddling in Nanakramguda, has amassed huge fortunes in a span of just eight years.

15 March 2024

Hyderabad: Can believe that a woman who runs a simple grocery store has Rs 1.63 crore current balances in her bank accounts and properties worth nearly Rs 2 crore in different parts of Hyderabad ?

TSNAB officials said Neetu Bai, her husband Munna Singh, and other family members started selling ganja to earn easy money. A kg of marijuana which was bought for Rs 8,000 from Anguri Bai of Dhoolpet was sold in small packets of 5 grams for Rs 500. As such, they earned about Rs 50,000 from the sale of a kilo of marijuana.

“Everyone in the family was enjoying a luxurious life with the income from drug peddling. Houses, immovable and movables properties were bought in expensive areas,” said a senior official.

In August last year, the police inquired into the background of the Neetu Bai family and found assets worth Rs. 4 crore and seized them under the NDPS act. However, she continued her illegal business.

In a decoy operation on Thursday, Neetu Bai, Munna Singh (53), relatives Surekha (38) and Mamata (50) along with 13 drug users were arrested. While Anguri Bai, Gautam Singh and Neha Bai are absconding. TS NAB seized 22.6 kgs of marijuana, 2 mobile phones, and cash of Rs. 22.10 lakh from the arrested persons.