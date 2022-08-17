Fire department holds rally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Disaster Management and Fire Services department took out a vehicle rally on Wednesday coinciding with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali flagged off the rally in which several firemen participated. Firefighting vehicles including Mist Bullets and fire tenders were also paraded in the rally that started from Charminar and passed through several areas of the city before culminating at Uppal.

Mahmood Ali, addressing a gathering at Charminar, said the Fire Services department was doing exemplary work in enforcement of fire safety rules and with same zeal, battling fire mishaps.

“The State government will provide all necessary support to the department,” he said.

DGP (Fire Services) Sanjay Kumar Jain and other officials were present.