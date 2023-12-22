Fire mishap at multistoried building in Punjagutta; timely response of cop saves lives of family

The family of at least six persons was trapped in the fire with the neighbours trying to help them
Hyderabad: The timely response and alertness of a traffic police constable saved the lives of a family from being hurt in a fire mishap at a multistoried building in Punjagutta on Friday.
Source said the incident occurred when a fire broke out in a pent house on the sixth floor of the apartment complex. The family of at least six persons was trapped in the fire with the neighbours trying to help them.
On receiving information, Shravan Kumar, a constable from the Punjagutta traffic police and others rushed to the spot and rescued them and brought to safety.
The cause of fire was yet to be known.