Fire Power, Crazy Horse shine in trials

Hyderabad: Fire Power, Crazy Horse, That’s My Star, Green Turf, Bravo & Proud Legacy Pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

Sand

600m: Southern Legacy (Gopal Singh) 47, moved freely.

800m: Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Forever Bond (Jagdale) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Trump Girl (Koushik) (From 1200/400) 1-2, eased up. Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy.

1000m: Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, more on hand. Detonator (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, improving. Gusty Look (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, unextended. Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Coastal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Melting Ice (Nakhat Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Painted Apache (Laxmikanth) & Chinese Whisper/Dutch Auction) (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair handy.

Winter Outer Race Grass

800m: Goodwood (RB) 54, 600/40, not extended.

1000m: Long Range (P Ajeeth K) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39, moved well. NRI Sun (Trainer) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, well in hand.

1200m: Win Vision (Kuldeep Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, unextended. Southern Princess (Gopal Singh) & Forever Splendour (Kuldeep Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39, a fit pair. Fire Power (Surya Prakash) & Francis Bacon (Laxmikanth) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, former to note. Sea Of Class (Trainer) & Human Touch (RB) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40, former shaped well. Shivalik Meadow (P Ajeeth K) & Blazing Jupiter (RB) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41, former moved well. Money Machine (Md Ismail) & Agilis (Surya Prakash) 1-27, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/41, pair handy. That’s My Star (K Mukesh) & Green Turf (Md Ismail) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38, pair finished level.

1600m: Bravo (Trainer) & Proud Legacy (RB) 1-52, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair worked well. Crazy Horse (Md Ismal) & That’s My Magic (Surya Prakash) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40,a notable pair.

