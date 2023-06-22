Fireworks begin much before Ponguleti’s entry into Congress

Even as Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hinted that he might join Congress, not everyone in the party appears to be in favour of the move

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

File Photo

Khammam: Even as former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hinted that he might join Congress, not everyone in the party appears to be in favour of the move, if the latest developments and actions from senior Congress leaders are any indication.

As the former MP set a deadline of three to four days to end his indecisiveness on his political future and to embrace Congress, senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao and Renuka Chowdary have already made their displeasure known.

Hanumantha Rao, known for his outspokenness, on several occasions in the recent past has openly spoken against the ex-MP’s entry into Congress at the party meetings. He did the same here on Thursday at a party meeting at the Church Compound area.

Addressing the party workers, he said there has been a Congress wave in the country following its victory in Karnataka polls. The party would be sweeping the next polls in Telangana and across the county. Now everyone wants to join Congress to raid on the wave and get elected.

“There was no need for someone from outside to strengthen the Congress. The situation is in favour of the party and it will win on its own,” Hanumantha Rao said with reference to latest developments wherein Congress leaders met Srinivas Reddy and held talks on Wednesday.

“What about the fate of those who worked for the party for years if priority is given to new comers? The interests of seniors must not be affected. I am ready to take the matter to Delhi and Rahul Gandhi. I will speak to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and others in this regard,” he added.

On the other hand, former Khammam MP Renuka Chowdary is said to be disgruntled over her being sidelined with regard to developments related to Srinivas Reddy and over him being given priority by the party leaders in Telangana.

According to party sources, Chowdhary on Thursday met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and reportedly told him not to accept Srinivas Reddy’s demand for party tickets to his followers. She was said to have insisted on protecting the interests of those who worked for the party for long.

On the other hand, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka in his interaction with the media at Nakrekal in Nalgonda said he was welcoming the party’s decision to accept Srinivas Reddy into the Congress.