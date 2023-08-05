First batch of Agniveers passing out parade held in Hyderabad

The passing out parade is the most significant and spectacular event in the life of Agniveer, as it marks his entry into the Indian Army.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Agniveer Passing out Parade held at Artillery Centre Hyderabad and 1 EME Centre Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Artillery Centre Hyderabad and 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad wore a spectacular look with traditional military regalia on the occasion of the Passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers on Friday. The Basic Military Training of the first batch of Agniveers of the year 2022-23 commenced in January 2023 and after completing their Advance Military Training, passed out of the Regimental Training Centres.

The passing out parade is the most significant and spectacular event in the life of Agniveer, as it marks his entry into the Indian Army. The Agniveer will report to Field Army units. The commandants of the Artillery Centre and 1 EME Centre reviewed the Parade and presented awards to Agniveers who were best in academics, physical fitness and overall best in merit.

The Commandants lauded the Agniveers for their excellent efforts to make the parade absolutely impressive and magnificent. The commandants also exhorted them to dedicate themselves with utmost sincerity and devotion to uphold the honour, safety and integrity of the country. The Passing out Parade was witnessed by the proud parents of Agniveers.

