First edition of VOOTY Masters golf tourney to be held from Nov 24

The inaugural edition of the VOOTY Masters golf tournament, under the aegis of Dream Valley Group and PGTI, will begin on November 24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the VOOTY Masters golf tournament, under the aegis of Dream Valley Group and PGTI, will begin on November 24 at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad, said the organisers.

The tournament, which will have a prize money of Rs 1 cr and conclude on November 27, will be held after the Professional Amateur golf tournament on November 23.

Also Read Rajender crowned champion at Golden Eagles Golf Championship

Leading golfers on the circuit Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Manu Gandas, who won the Telangana Masters recently, will be seen in action on the newly-laid 18-hole golf course. While Yuvraj Singh won record-equalling five titles in the season and looks to etch his name in the history with sixth win, Manu Gandas has four titles to his name so far.

“Vooty Golf County is hosting the event for the first time and we are happy to welcome the new hosts. The tournament will have Rs 1 cr as prize money which is the highest in south India,“ Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI said.

“We have inaugurated this golf course in 2017 and we are planning to build four golf courses in and around the city. The second golf course is being prepared. Our aim is to promote the game and breed golfers,” revealed K Prithvi, CEO of the Dream Valley Group. Meanwhile, the golfers Yuvraj Singh and Manu said it would be challenging to play on a new track.

“The track looks beautiful. I think it is going to be a tight scoring week,” opined Yuvraj Singh.