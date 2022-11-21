Rajender crowned champion at Golden Eagles Golf Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: Rajender Gaddam emerged overall champion with 69 points in the 6th Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship held at the Boulder Hills Golf Club, Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, Naveen Gulapalli (69) and Somnath (71) clinched top honours in the Category A and Category B respectively.

Chinnababu Neerukonda (71) and Amarnath Donepudi (72.2) settled for second spot in the Category A and Category B respectively. This is the second leg held in Hyderabad after the Delhi edition concluded on November 13.

The star attractions of the tournament were Rachel Drummond, Bellangel from the UK and Indian players Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dhilawari. Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev also showed his expertise on the course.

Results: Overall winner: Rajender Gaddam; Cat A winner: Naveen Gulapalli (69); Cat A runner-up: Chinnababu Neerukonda (71); Cat B winner: Somnath (71); Cat B runner-up: Amarnath Donepudi (72.2).