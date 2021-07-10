First In Line, Lightning impress in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:25 pm 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: First In Line, Lightning Pearl, Rapid Fire, Gregor Clegane, NRI Sun, Maxwell, Dandy Man, Aerial Combat, Ashwa Raudee, Balma, Havelock Cruise, Reno Star and Fashion Universe pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Dunkirk (RB) 48, moved freely. Fantastic Show (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

Epsom (RB) 47, moved easy. Alluri’s Pride (Kiran Naidu) 47.5, well in hand.

Moment Of Silence (Afroz Khan) 47, handy. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 47.5, moved freely. Vijays Singham (R Ajinkya) 47, moved easy. Sugar An Spice (Deepak Singh) 47.5, handy. Best Buddy (RB) 46.5, moved well. Sea Of Class (P Ajeeth K) 48, moved freely. Secret Command (Kiran Naidu) & Furious Fun (N Rawal) 46.5, pair handy. Acadian Angel (RB) & Star Dancer (RB) 47, pair handy and level. Sheldon (RB) & Shelly Anne (RB) 46, pair finished level.

Flamingo Fame (RB) & Her Legacy (RB) 48, former finished 2L in front.

800m:

Felix Flame (Ajit Singh) & Royal Girl (RB) 59, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Trump Star (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Lombardy (A Joshi) 59, 600/45, handy. NRI Valley (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Shaquille (RB) 1-3, 600/46, well in hand. Reno Star (RB) & Fashion Universe (RB) 59, 600/43, pair worked well. Sacred Lamp (Ajit Singh) & Charcoal (Trainer) 1-3, 600/46, pair handy,

former finished 1L in front. Maximum Glamour (RB) & Neffereti (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/47, pair handy. Equitas (RB) & Mt Davidson (RB) 59, 600/45,

former moved well. Moonlight Ruby (Afroz Khan) & Bedazzled (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/45, former finished 2L in front. Aibak (RB) & Grey Hawak (Ajit Singh) 59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Princess Daniale (RB) & Fly Tothe Stars (RB) 1-3, 600/47, former finished 2L in front. Ashwa Raudee (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/44, good. Paree (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Ice Berry (RB)

1-0, 600/46, moved well. Hard To Toss (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Aerial Combat (Rohit Kumar) 59, 600/43, pleased. NRI Heights (Koushik) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. King Maker (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Spectacular Cruise (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, well in hand.

King Roger (Koushik) 1-3, 600/46, well in hand. Sorrento (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Incredulous (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/46, handy. NRI Heights (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/44, unextended. Four One Four (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Keystone (Koushik) 1-0, 600/43, well in hand. Dandy Man (Gourav Singh) 58, 600/44, speedy. Indie (Apprentice) & Peaky Blinders (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy. Sputnic (RB) & Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Castlerock

(P Ajeeth K) & Arrowtown (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, pair worked well. Western Wave (Abhay Singh) & Kachnar (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Chuckit (RB) & Explosive (RB) 1-2, 600/45, moved together.

1000m:

City Of Bliss (P Ajeeth K) & Just Incredible (Uday KIran) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45,

a notable pair. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand. City Of Blessing (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, worked well.

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, not extended. Unmatched

(G Naresh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Committed Warrior (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5, moved easy.Georgia Peach (Apprentice)

1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. British Empress (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Appenzelle (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. Private Empire (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Zeus (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved well. Balma (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Lamha (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) & Curcumin (Uday KIran) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45,

pair worked well. Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) & NRI Sport (Uday KIran) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/44, former showed out. New Look (Ajit Singh) &

Horse O’ War (Trainer) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1200m:

Long Range (P Ajeeth K) & Strategist (Uday KIran) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45,pair worked well. Golden Lady (Apprentice) & Able Love (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. First In Line (Surya Prakash) & Lightning Pearl (Jagdale) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

a fit pair. Horus (Deepak Singh) & All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair notextended. Ashwa Arjun (Ajit Singh) & Amaretto (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Rapid Fire (RB) & Gregor Clegane (Uday Kiran) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44,

pair fit and well. NRI Sun (Uday Kiran) & Maxwell (P Ajeeth K) 1-32,

1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well.