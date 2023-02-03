First look, motion poster of Prabhu Deva’s ‘WOLF’ released

The cast includes Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai, MS Bhaskar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: The first look of Prabhu Deva’s 60th film and its motion poster have just been released by the makers. The film is expected to hit the screens in March this year.

The thriller is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj and directed by Vinoo Venkatesh. The cast includes Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai, MS Bhaskar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. The music has been composed by Ambareeshan.

According to the makers, the film’s shoot was wrapped in a total of 60 days. The multi-lingual movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Other than this, on the work front, the actor-dancer has ‘Bagheera’, ‘Musasi’, and ‘Karnataka Dhamaka’ lined up.

The #WOLFFirstLook has been trending on Twitter as his ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see the dancer-actor-director’s newest release.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prrabhudeva (@prabhudevaofficial)

– Simar Kaur