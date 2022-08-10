| First Master G Rekha Reddy Conferred With A Prestigious Award By The Government Of Japan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: First Master, Ohara Ikebana, Rekha Reddy, has been honoured with the prestigious Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award announced by the Government of Japan, for her dedication to Ikebana and for contributing to the cultural exchange and friendship between India and Japan.

Gavva Rekha Reddy has been practicing and teaching Ikebana for the last two and a half decades. Having studied under Grandmaster Horyu Meena Anantnarayan and her mother Shamala YR Reddy, she has taught Ikebana and held workshops and demonstrations for 27 years.

She has been the president, Ohara Chapter & Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapters #250, chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organization, Hyderabad and president, The Wednesday Club.

She has many solo exhibitions to her credit and has authored ‘Petals & Palette’, its pages juxtaposing Ikebana with MF Husain’s paintings. She also conceived and co-ordinated books such as ‘Flowers & Flavours’ & ‘Pushpa Thoranam’ for Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter and edited books such as ‘Blooms & Looms’ on Ikebana & Saris with fellow Ikebana members.

Along with 75 other Ikebana enthusiasts, she brought out a book ‘Mishrana- Ikebana of Japan meets Recipes of India’ commemorating the 70th year of Japan-India diplomatic relations and 75 years of Indian Independence.