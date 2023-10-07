First-of-its-kind CISO Council launched in Hyderabad

DGP Anjani Kumar said Telangana is home to many firsts in the country and CISO Council too was one such example.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Police with support from the IT industry and academia, have launched the Law Enforcement CISO (Chief Information Security Officers) Council, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here on Saturday.

Principal Secretary IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan said India’s First Law Enforcement CISO Council is a beacon of cyber security in Telangana. The cyber security breaches were multiplying and would grow by leaps and bounds when the next billion internet users start going digital.

“Individuals or enterprises, no one is an exception to cyber threats and frauds. The good thing about the new initiative was to share intelligence. If you become a victim of cyber fraud and suffer, you must see that the other 20 are saved from falling prey to such attacks,” he said.

He asked the team of the CISO Council to work with the IT department and a few centers of excellence in the State such as SOC—Security Operations Center; Cyber Security Center of Excellence, Data Security Council of India and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said there was a 300 per cent surge in cyber incidents over the past year. “We need to defend our digital space, government organisations, critical infrastructure, and industry which are repeatedly besieged by threats and are ill-equipped to handle compared to their larger multinational counterparts,” he said.