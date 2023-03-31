Friday, Mar 31, 2023
First PPP model EV charging station inaugurated in Yadadri

Telangana has become one of the first State in India, to officially launch EV Charging Station in ‘PPP’ model, said Y Satish Reddy

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 31 March 23
Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman Y Satish Reddy inaugurated the first Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model EV charging station at Yadadri on Friday.

The PPP model has been deemed a viable option where the government engages and encourages private players to supply charging infrastructure and install public charging infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas, Satish Reddy said. ” Telangana has become one of the first State in India, to officially launch EV Charging Station in ‘PPP’ model,” he said.

The State government has been working with suppliers and manufacturers to install these charging stations under the PPP model since August 2022.

