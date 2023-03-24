First unit of Telangana power project synchronized to grid

The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational image

Peddapalli: The first ultra-supercritical unit of (800 MWs) of the 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC-Ramagundam was synchronized to the grid in the wee hours of Friday. The unit is being stabilised gradually. Commissioning of various auxiliary equipment and systems viz., boiler and turbine auxiliaries, coal handling system, ash handling system, water system, electrical system, etc., is under process, for sustained operation of the unit.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85% of the energy generated there to Telangana.

The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

This plant has several environment-friendly fuel-efficient features with improved cycle efficiency of 42 per cent, a unified control system and control room, gas insulated sub-station, installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings, highly concentration slurry disposal system for water conservation and Flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOx reduction.