Fishermen felicitated for helping ACB to trap corrupt officials

Karimnagar: The Lok Satta, Udyama Samstha, felicitated two fishermen, who helped the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to trap red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe for doing official favour in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Following a complaint, the ACB officials have caught Fisheries Department Deputy Director Mohammed Khadeer Ahmed in his office in Karimnagar town for accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 and Senior Assistant Anjaiah at the Rajanna-Sircilla office for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 a week ago.

The fishermen approached the department officials for sanction of fishermen women’s society building in Rudrangi village of Chandurthi mandal.

On this occasion, the Lok Satta representatives Prakash Holla, Kola Ramachandra Reddy, T Ganga Rao, M Gangadhar, Ilaiah Yadav, Musku Mahender Reddy, KS Narayana, M Venkat Reddy and others participated in the felicitations programme of fishermen.

They reiterated that the Lok satta would be in the forefront to fight against the corruption in the government offices and appealed to the people to question the officials if they demand bribe.

Expressing concern over increasing corruption in government offices, they said that the Revenue department tops in corruption among all the departments. They flayed the government officials for resorting to corruption in spite of the high salaries and job security given by the government.

They suggested that the government should bring in ACB under the fold of Lok Ayuktha to eradicate corruption.

