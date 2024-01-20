Fitness enthusiasts from Nirmal successfully complete 50 days running challenge

Nirmal: Despite of cold weather conditions, twenty one fitness enthusiasts of Nirmal town successfully completed a 50-day long running challenge, setting an example to others. They were felicitated with medals at a programme held here on Friday. The challenge was hosted by members of Nirmal Cycling Club.

Queen Victoria, the first woman from India to win a gold medal in swimming was the chief guest of the event, while Hyderabad-based cyclist Phaniraju was the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Victoria She said that either running or a morning walk was mandatory for staying fit. She was all praise for members of the club for conducting the novel event. She advised the participants to continue their activity in future.

Rakesh Reddy, president of the club said that the challenge began on December 1 and ended on January 19. He stated that 21 enthusiasts aged between 20 and 50 enrolled their names and accomplished the challenge. He congratulated the participants and told others to draw inspiration from them. He added that the participants covered somewhere between 3 kilometers and 20 kilometers a day during the challenge.

He further noted that they were organising full marathon, half marathon, 200 and 300 kilometers long cycling events. He thanked those who extended their cooperation for the success of the challenge. He added that they were planning to host similar events in future.

