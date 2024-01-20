Regional Passport Office-Hyderabad issues revised appointment schedule for January 22

RPO-Hyderabad informed the applicants that all appointments booked for January 22 from 9 am to 2.15 pm were rescheduled and would be processed on the same day at all 5 PSKs and 14 PoPSKs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 03:30 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the half-a-day holiday (till 2.30 pm) declared by the Government of India on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has issued a revised appointment schedule for the day.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the RPO-Hyderabad informed the applicants that all appointments booked for January 22 from 9 am to 2.15 pm were rescheduled and would be processed on the same day at all 5 PSKs and 14 PoPSKs.

Accordingly, the slots starting at 8.45 am may commence reporting from 2.45 pm, 9 am at 3 pm and so forth. Applicants with slots from 2.30 pm onwards can continue to report at their scheduled time.

Applicants were advised to note this change and visit the PSKs/PoPSKs accordingly. They also have the option to reschedule their appointments for other available dates if they cannot visit on that day, the press release added.