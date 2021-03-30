Five Basti Dawakhanas in Mahabubnagar soon

Apart from providing free medicines, these Basti Dawakhanas will have one doctor, nurse and medical assistant, he said.

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said efforts were being made to set up five Basti Dawakhanas in Mahabubnagar town shortly.

Already, one new hospital is being constructed replacing the Doodh hospital in the town. In addition to this, efforts are on to set up Basti Dawakhanas at old Palamoor, Veerannapet, Timasthanpalli areas to offer better medical treatment to the urban poor, he said on Monday.

Apart from providing free medicines, these Basti Dawakhanas will have one doctor, nurse and medical assistant, he said.

On Monday, the Minister distributed Rs. 15.79 lakh worth cheques to beneficiaries under Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the State Government was extending necessary support to poor people under CM Relief Fund.

In the past, the poor had to get treatment by taking huge money as debts but the scenario has changed after TRS came to power as quality treatment is being offered for free at Government hospitals, he said.

Even those getting treatment in corporate hospitals were being extended free treatment by the State Government, he informed.

Before 2014, only 70 institution deliveries were registered in district hospitals. But it has now increased to 2,400 institution deliveries. This was possible by increasing the staff strength, facilities and providing all the required amenities, he said.

Apart from officials, elected public representatives were striving hard to ensure eligible people get benefitted under different welfare programmes, he said appealing to people not to pay a single rupee for any persons for availing benefits under different welfare and development programmes.

District Collector S Venkat Rao and other officials participated in the programme.