Five effective ways to achieve healthy gut

Recent research also highlighted the impact of gut health on various aspects of our health, including mental health and immune function.

03:56 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, as it plays a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, and supporting the immune system.

Also, our gut is filled with good bacteria that help us with our digestion. Keeping those microorganisms intact is the key. Here are five effective ways to achieve and maintain a healthy gut:

Fibre-rich diet

Fibre acts as fuel for the good bacteria in our gut, promoting their growth. Consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts ensures an adequate intake of fibre. Aim for a diverse range of plant-based foods to provide a variety of beneficial nutrients and fibres that support a thriving gut microbiome.

Probiotics and fermented food

Incorporating probiotics and fermented foods into your diet can introduce beneficial bacteria into your gut. Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and tempeh are excellent sources of probiotics. These live microorganisms contribute to the balance of gut flora, enhancing digestion and overall gut health.

Minimise processed foods and added sugars

Processed foods and added sugars can promote the growth of harmful microbes. To maintain a healthy gut, it is crucial to limit the consumption of processed snacks, sugary beverages, and foods with artificial additives. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible, and choose natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup in moderation.

Stay hydrated

Water helps in digestion, absorption of nutrients, and elimination of waste products. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day supports smooth bowel movements and prevents constipation. Hydration also promotes the efficient functioning of your digestive system.

Manage stress levels

Stress can have a significant impact on the gut-brain axis, influencing gut health. Chronic stress may disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to various gastrointestinal issues. Regular exercise, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can help manage stress levels and promote a healthier gut.

