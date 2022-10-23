Five home remedies to treat dark circles

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Can you see those dark patches under your eyes and want to get rid of them? It is quite tricky to lighten the dark circles but not impossible.

Ranging from stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes to a disturbed lifestyle, there can be many reasons for dark circles to appear under your eyes but with proper care, it is possible to treat and lighten them over time.

Also Read Your guide to a conscious Diwali

Here are a few home remedies for dark circles:

Aloe vera gel

Aloe Vera is a great moisturiser for the skin, as it contains properties that can help reduce eye inflammation and dryness.

How to use it: Using a spoon, extract the gel from the leaf and refrigerate it for 2 hours. Apply the gel on your under-eye area and leave it overnight.

Coffee

Coffee is used to improve the glow and complexion of one’s skin; it also improves blood circulation which reduces the damage caused by lack of sleep.

How to use it: Take one tablespoon of coffee powder and make a paste by adding 10 drops of coconut oil and rose water to it. Gently apply it to your under-eye area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. Rinse it with cold water and repeat thrice a week.

Cold tea bags

This is one of the easiest ways to get rid of dark circles. Many tea bags contain beneficial antioxidants that can help in soothing the under-eye area. Preferably use green tea or chamomile tea bags for quick results.

How to use it: Soak the bags in water and chill them in the refrigerator, remove from the fridge and gently place them on both your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Repeat regularly.

Rose water

Rose water is used for many skincare solutions and it not only helps in rejuvenating the skin but also helps to remove dark circles.

How to use it: Soak cotton pads in rose water and place them on your dark circles. Rinse with cold water after leaving it for 15 minutes, and repeat daily for best results.

Grated potatoes

Potatoes bring back the radiance in the skin and work wonders on dark circles. Vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory nature of the vegetable helps to reduce inflammation around the eyes while also helping to stave off darkening.

How to use it: Grate some potatoes and extract some juice out of them; soak cotton pads in the juice and place them on the dark circles for 10 minutes. Finally, rinse with warm water.

With these home remedies, you are now geared up to reduce your dark circles. But no skincare routine can ever be complete without a change in lifestyle.