Five new gram panchayats formed in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Kothagudem: The State government has created new gram panchayats out of Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka revenue villages in the district.

A GO No: 45 was issued on Friday by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department in that connection. Bhadrachalam gram panchayat (GP) with 21 members, Seetharam Nagar and Shanthi Nagar GPs with 17 members each were formed out of the existing Bhadrachalam revenue village.

Shanthi Nagar GP with an extent of 997 acres was bigger than Bhadrachalam GP which was spread over 700.4 acres of area. Similarly, Sarapaka GP with 17 members and ITC GP with 15 members were formed out of Sarapaka revenue village.