Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Bhadradri Kothagudem | Tremors Felt In Kothagudem And Paloncha

Tremors felt in Kothagudem and Paloncha

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:13 PM, Thu - 15 December 22
Kothagudem: Tremors were felt in Kothagudem and Paloncha town on Thursday following a mild earthquake.

The residents in both the towns heard rumbling sounds under the earth during the afternoon hours. It was like a big boom caused by an explosion and all the residents at Paloncha ran out of their houses, a local resident T Srinivas Rao said.

There was no damage of any kind in both the towns and the magnitude of the earthquake was not known yet.

