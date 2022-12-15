Tremors felt in Kothagudem and Paloncha

The residents in both the towns heard rumbling sounds under the earth during the afternoon hours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

The residents in both the towns heard rumbling sounds under the earth during the afternoon hours.

Kothagudem: Tremors were felt in Kothagudem and Paloncha town on Thursday following a mild earthquake.

The residents in both the towns heard rumbling sounds under the earth during the afternoon hours. It was like a big boom caused by an explosion and all the residents at Paloncha ran out of their houses, a local resident T Srinivas Rao said.

There was no damage of any kind in both the towns and the magnitude of the earthquake was not known yet.