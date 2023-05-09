| Five Persons From Telangana Taken Into Custody By Madhya Pradesh Anti Terror Squad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:06 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Five persons from Telangana were taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged terror case.

The five persons who are from the city were taken into custody based on some information obtained by the Madhya Pradesh ATS which detained 11 persons in MP.

The police seized electronic gadgets, laptops, mobile phones etc from them.

All the five were shifted to Madhya Pradesh.

More details awaited.