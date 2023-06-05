Five places to visit in Siddipet in Telangana

Apart from various famous temples and traditional tourist spots, the city has multiple hangout places for the locals.

Hyderabad: In the last few years, Siddipet city in the Telangana State has grown by leaps and bounds, especially in the tourism sector. Apart from various famous temples and traditional tourist spots, the city has multiple hangout places for the locals.

Komati Cheruvu

Fondly known as the mini tank bund, Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet is a happening place in the city. On all evenings, it looks like a fun fair with glowing lights and a bustling crowd.

Walk through the red ruby necklace and the famous suspension bridge here, while you much on bhel and other roadside snacks. Also, do not forget to check out the musical fountain.

Glow Garden

Another highlight just beside the Komati Cheruvu is the Glow Garden installed by the Siddipet Municipality. It is a great hangout spot for friends and family.

Everything in this park glows, from mesmerising glowing animals, flowers, and trees to an entire floor space that lights up as you walk over it. Best visited at night and is suitable for kids.

Oxygen Park

This major lung space in the city is the best place to be if you love taking a walk amidst nature. It also has beautiful drawings and life-size installations of animals and birds, apart from a play area for kids.

With a beautiful botanical garden and well-maintained lush green park, it has a parking facility and even a snacks counter. It is a perfect place for a day picnic with family.

Koti Lingeswara Swamy Temple

One of the famous temples in the region, it is popularly known for its age-old ancient shrines of Lord Shiva. It is a spacious temple that many say is a peaceful place to visit. Interestingly, it houses more than a crore shiva lingas, a sight that is delightful to watch.

Sri Ranganayaka Sagar Reservoir

Soothing is the only word that can be used to describe the Ranganayaka Sagar Reservoir. It is a great place to visit at the onset of monsoon if you are planning to go on a day trip, especially with children.

Drive through the village plantation and then comes the beautiful clear-blue water body which also has an island accessible by road. This spot in the middle of the reservoir has a breathtaking view.