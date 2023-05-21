Siddipet Urban Development Authority ventures into real estate

SUDA is beginning a new journey to capitalise on the demand for land plots in the fast expanding Siddipet town.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:21 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Siddipet: The Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) is beginning a new journey to develop and sell land plots with basic amenities including roads, power and water supply in the fast expanding Siddipet town.

Since Siddipet was witnessing rapid development under the guidance of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the State government had created SUDA in 2017 to ensure that development was carried out in a planned way. Following the footsteps of the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA), the SUDA has now developed a layout, the first one by SUDA, on 14 acres of land on the outskirts of Mittapally village.

The SUDA acquired 14 acres of assigned land from 10 farmers in accordance with GO No. 234 issued by the State government last December. Farmers would be given 800 yards of a plot per acre of land after developing the venture. SUDA had 67, 760 yards of land with it, of which 23,907 yards of land were used for roads. While 6,098 yards of land were used for parks, 2,391 yards of land were left for providing infrastructure facilities for residents. The leftover 35,360 yards of land was developed into 161 plots.

While the 10 farmers were given 50 plots, the SUDA had 111 plots which it will start selling from May 29 onwards through an e-auction. In a pre-bid meeting with potential buyers in Siddipet, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, SUDA chairman Mareddy Ravindar Reddy and vice-chairman KV Ramana Chary interacted with them at Vipanchi auditorium on Saturday. SUDA has laid a 60-foot main road and 33 feet of internal roads to make it a model township. Electricity supply was given besides planting various trees in the venture.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil said they would provide underground drainage connection and Mission Bhagiratha water supply within two months after the plots were sold out. Another pre-bidding meeting would be held on May 24 ahead of the e-auction on May 29. Depending on the response, SUDA is expected to take up several such projects in the future. Since Siddipet district had got a number of reservoirs, train connectivity, an IT Tower and several other development works, the officials are looking forward to a good response from buyers.