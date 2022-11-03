Five ways to hydrate your skin

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Updated On - 03:58 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Representational Image Hydrating your skin means increasing its water content, if your skin is dehydrated, it can appear flaky, dull, and dry. Hydrated skin is smooth, radiant, and has an even tone. To get a glowing skin you need to hydrate your skin from time to time.

Hyderabad: Does your skin appear dull and feel dry or tight? It might be a sign of dehydration.

Our face gets stripped of moisture by air-conditioners, changes in weather, lack of sleep, not drinking enough water, too hot showers, and skipping your gentle skincare routine.

Hydrating your skin means increasing its water content, if your skin is dehydrated, it can appear flaky, dull, and dry. Hydrated skin is smooth, radiant, and has an even tone. To get a glowing skin you need to hydrate your skin from time to time.

Restore balance and hydrate your skin with these five tips:

Drink lots of water

About 60% of our body is made of water, which plays a major role in our body’s functions. It is recommended for one to drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. One must also include fruits and vegetables that are high in water content like watermelon, musk melon, spinach, and lettuce.

Do not take hot showers

Hot showers help water to flow out of our skin and evaporate into the shower, therefore dehydrating the skin. To ensure that water stays within the skin, short, lukewarm showers are the best solution.

Use hydrating skincare products

Serums are the best in terms of delivering hydrating ingredients to the skin, while moisturisers serve as a protective blanket and lock ingredients in, which is also useful in preventing dehydration. Stock up on products that contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, citric acid, and ceramides.

Moisturise damp skin

Smooth on your moisturiser within a few minutes of getting out of the shower, it helps make the most of the surface moisture on the skin before it has a chance to evaporate.

Avoid dehydrating drinks and food

Alcohol, excessive coffee, beverages, and processed foods are high in sodium and sugars. Consumption of these products leads to dehydration, which makes the skin look dull.