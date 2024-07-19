Flood level on rise in Godavari in Telangana

Three of the major projects- Medigadda, Sammakka Sagar and Seetarama Sagar on Godavari have been receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further as heavy rains were forecast in north Telangana districts for the next two days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 11:21 PM

Three of the major projects- Medigadda, Sammakka Sagar and Seetarama Sagar on Godavari have been receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further as heavy rains were forecast in north Telangana districts for the next two days.

Hyderabad: The flood level in Godavari is on the rise with several of its tributaries being in spate consequent to heavy rains in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Many of the north Telangana districts have been receiving heavy rains adding substantially to the flood flow in the river.

Three of the major projects- Medigadda, Sammakka Sagar and Seetarama Sagar on Godavari have been receiving heavy inflows and they are likely to rise further as heavy rains were forecast in north Telangana districts for the next two days.

Also Read Telangana receives record rainfall, braces for more over weekend

The inflows at Medigadda barrage touched 3.45 lakh cusecs by 8 pm on Friday. The inflows at the Sammaka Sagar and Seetaram Sagar rose to 3.75 and 3.47 lakh cusecs respectively. The Taliperu river and forest streams such as Kinnerasani and Peddavagu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district are also in flood adding to the flood flow in Godavari.

Krishna river basin projects, right from Almatti to Jurala continued to receive significant inflows. The outflow at Almatti is maintained at 65000 cusecs. So is the case with the Narayanpur dam where the outflow is close to 70,000 cusecs. The Priyadarshini Jurala projects is receiving 65000 cusecs. The Srisailam project managed to add up to its storage by about three tmc during the last 24 hours with the inflows touching 32000 cusecs. The Tungabhadra project is also receiving huge inflows in the range of over one lakh cusecs.