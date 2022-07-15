Flood victims asked to stay put at rehabilitation centres in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Mulugu: With the River Godavari still flowing menacingly despite relief from rains, District Collector S Krishan Aditya has inspected the flood affected areas in the district and also observed the flood situation in the Godavari River at the Mullakatta-Pusuru bridge in the district on Friday. He has appealed to the flood victims to remain at the rehabilitation centres until the flood water recedes completely.

Speaking to the media persons along with the ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer, Ankit at the latter’s office at Eturnagaram here on Friday, he said that the River Godavari had witnessed unprecedented flood and recorded the highest inflows of 29.50 lakh cusecs on Friday. “We have alerted the people living in the low-lying areas along the Godavari catchment area and other parts of the districts. 5,000 people have been evacuated from the flood affected habitations and put in rehabilitation centres. They are served meals three time a day. We are also organising the medical camps and distributing the medicine to the people at the relief centrs and in the flood affected areas,” he said.

He asked people to stay put there until normalcy is restored. He also said that they had kept the CRPF personnel, an NDRF team and swimmers were ready for rescue of the people with speed boats. He has also asked the people living along the Godavari river to be cautious as the flood flow was very high. Earlier, the collector along with ITDA PO visited the BC colony which was inundated at Wazeedu and also made a sudden visit to the primary health centre (PHC). Speaking to the medical officer, he warned that the action would be taken against the errant medical staff. The collector also stressed on the need for increase in the institution deliveries at the government PHC.