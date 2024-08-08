Incessant rain lashes erstwhile Warangal district; ponds, lakes, streams overflow

Traffic comes to a standstill, farmlands inundated, Godavari in spate, visitors throng waterfalls

8 August 2024

Warangal: Several mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours resulting in many ponds and lakes overflowing causing waterlogging in several villages and towns.

Venkatapuram mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 8.2 cm in the Mulugu district.

Streams are overflowing due to continuous rain for the last two days in Bhupalpally district. Heavy rain has swelled the Godavari river in the district and low-lying areas were flooded. Farmlands were also inundated, with crops damaged.

Traffic came to a standstill between Venkatapuram and Mallapuram following overflowing of the Kankalawagu Pulibondala stream near Lakshmipuram. The Palemvagu canal on the Venkatapuram-Edarlapally road was causing problems for traffic as water was overflowing onto the road.

Ballakattu Vagu, Jinnelavaga, Kukkatogu Vagu, Kalipaka and the rivulets near Sitarampuram were flowing above danger mark in Mulugu district. Floodwater reached the Pusuru Anganwadi Centre in Venkatapuram mandal, inundating the surroundings of the Anganwadi Centre.

In Mahabubabad district, floodwater entered the Pesara Thanda Primary School under the Uttar Thanda Panchayat of Bayyaram mandal. The flow of water is increasing in the Pakala stream in Guduru mandal, too, creating fear among villagers residing along the banks of the stream.

Suddarevuvagu, Pandupampulavagu and Vattevagu near Doravari Thimmapuram in Bayyaram mandal were also overflowing. Bayyaram Peddacheruvu and Tularam projects were also receiving heavy inflows.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors at Pandavula Falls and Chintonigumpu Falls in Bayyaram mandal and Bhimunipadam Falls in Gudur mandal increased.