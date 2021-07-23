Floods: No loss of lives or property reported in erstwhile Warangal, says Errabelli

The Minister, accompanied by people’s representatives and officials, inspected the Madhannapet tank near Narsampet town here on Friday

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Warangal: Due to the preventive measures taken by the State government, there was no loss of human lives or property in the erstwhile Warangal district that was lashed by heavy rains in the past three days, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Friday.

The Minister, accompanied by people’s representatives and officials, inspected the Madhannapet tank near Narsampet town, which is the second biggest tank in the Warangal Rural district.

Speaking to the media, he said the administration had taken all steps to check human, animal and property loss due to heavy rains that lashed the Warangal Urban, Rural, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in the last three days. “We are regularly monitoring the situation with the officials on a regular basis,” he said and appealed to the fishermen and people not to venture into water bodies.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Rural Collector M Haritha accompanied him. Earlier, he inspected the Nayeem Nagar locality in Warangal city and the Katakshapur tank in Atmakur mandal in the Warangal Rural district.

