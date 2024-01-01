Telangana Government starts process of appointing new directors for Discoms

Applications have been invited from eligible In-service and Retired Electricity Officers with experience and knowledge in the respective disciplines.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:42 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: After appointing senior IAS officers as Chairman and Managing Directors (CMD) of TSGenco & Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, the State government has started the exercise to appoint new directors for the State-run power utilities. Applications have been invited from eligible In-service and Retired Electricity Officers with experience and knowledge in the respective disciplines.

The selection committee headed by Principal Secretary (Energy) and Telangana Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi will interview the applicants and prepare a shortlist of three names for each director post and submit it to the government. In this selection committee, the Chairman and Managing Directors of the respective power utilities will be the conveners and an independent expert in the power sector nominated by the government will be the members.

The directors appointments will be made as per GO 18 issued by the Energy Department on May 14, 2012.

According to Energy Department officials, the persons applying for the post of Director should have a minimum 15 years of experience in relevant power department operations and a total of minimum 25 years of experience in Central, State Governments or Public Sector Undertakings. They should have worked as Chief Engineer, Chief General Manager, Executive Director or equivalent for at least three years, and age should not exceed 65 years as on notification.

As per the rules, the term of director is only two years, however, the tenure can be extended twice in a year with the recommendations of the Selection Committee on performance appraisal. Currently there are 27 directors including four in Transco, seven in Genco, 28 in TSSPDCL and eight in NPDCL.

Some of the directors have been in the posts since the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, while others have continued since the formation of Telangana. This has been going on for a long time as the previous government issued orders that they would continue as directors until further orders were issued.