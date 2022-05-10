FoB at Hyderabad Central Mall to be inaugurated on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Hyderabad Central Mall, Punjagutta built with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others will be participating in the inaugural.
This facility will help the pedestrians in crossing over comfortably near Punjagutta road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said in a press release.
