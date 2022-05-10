| Fob At Hyderabad Central Mall To Be Inaugurated On Wednesday

FoB at Hyderabad Central Mall to be inaugurated on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Hyderabad Central Mall, Punjagutta built with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others will be participating in the inaugural.

This facility will help the pedestrians in crossing over comfortably near Punjagutta road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said in a press release.

