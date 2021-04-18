Focus on welfare of differently-abled: Satyavathi Rathod

Distributes 159 mobility, educational aids to PWD

Mahabubabad: The State government is taking several steps for the welfare of persons with disabilities. The government also gives priority to sanctioning aids and schemes, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

The Minister, along with District Collector VP Gautam and others, distributed 159 appliances like battery-operated tricycles and others to the differently-abled at the ‘Girijan Bhavan’ here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that she would strive to set up a prosthetic limbs manufacturing unit in Mahabubabad besides providing funds for the welfare of the PWD from the big companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Zilla Parishad chairperson A Bindu, MLA Banothu Shankar Nayak, Municipal Chairman P Rammohan Reddy, and others were present.

