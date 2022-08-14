Folk artists celebrate 75th Independence day in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Telangana Cultural Council Chairman Rasamai Balkishan flagging off folk artists rally in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: As part of the Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations, folk artists organised 75th India’s Independence Day celebrations in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Folk artists including Telangana Cultural Council, Chindu Yakshaganam, Oggu, and Kolatam took out a rally from Telangana martyrs memorial status to the Collectorate office where they organised celebrations.

Telangana Cultural Council Chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyamprasad Lal, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and other district officials participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasamai Balkishan said that folk artists played a vital role in awakening the public for the independence movement. For the first time, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee had awakened the people by singing ‘Vande Mataram’.

Besides spreading the greatness of India across the world, vande mataram song helped the public to forget about the Jallianvala Bagh massacre. Getting inspiration from quit India movement, separate Telangana agitation was started.