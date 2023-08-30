Cyberabad traffic police releases traffic advisory for Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam closing ceremony

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:58 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for Friday in view of the closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam (Azaadi ke Amrit Mahostav) to be held at HICC Madhapur.

Heavy traffic is expected on the following routes: Neeru’s – Toddy compound Junction – Parvathnagar Junction – 100 feet Junction, Neeru’s Junction – Cyber towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction – Kothaguda Junction Road, Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road. JNTU – Cyber towers – Bio-Diversity Junction. Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction. Miyapur Junction – Hafeezpet Junction – Hafeezpet Flyover – RTO Office – Kondapur.

The commuters were advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

However, the heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the following routes – JNTU towards Cyber Towers.

Miyapur towards Kothaguda. Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda. Biodiversity towards Cyber Towers and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.